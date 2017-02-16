Caught on Camera: Suspect steals truck with two guns inside

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The front gate of a building off Louisville Road in Savannah is demolished after the suspect who stole their truck rammed through it to get away. Now, the owners are asking you to take a close look at their video to put that man behind bars.

“He laid completely flat and in the surveillance video you can see where he just shimmied underneath,” Kim Caton, the truck owner, said.

Caton is describing surveillance video from early Thursday morning. In the video, you can see a man run up to the truck and begin to case the vehicle.

He’s still locked in the parking lot, but managed to find his way out by ramming the truck into the gate.

“The gate here that is still locked was knocked over,” Caton said. “As you can see the other half of it is over here.”

A few hours after he stole the truck, you can see police picking up the gate in the video.

“A police report that the Metro-Savannah police had left at 3 o’clock this morning where they had driven down the road,” Caton said. “We have them on our surveillance where they had stopped and they left us a notice saying that the gates in the road.”

Police of course had no idea the truck had been stolen until Caton called them later that morning.

When the owners called again Caton warned police about the two guns inside that are registered to them.

She said she’s afraid they might end up in the wrong hands.

“You can replace a truck, but you can’t replace somebody’s life and to know that they’ve taken two weapons that are registered to us and they could be out on the streets and harm a child,” Caton said.

And this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced a robbery.

“Why were we bein broken into again,” Caton said. “As I said we’ve had a commercial pressure washer stolen and now this vehicle.”

They asked workers at green acres next door if they’ve had any issues and found the same suspect hit them as well.

“And I showed his picture next door and they said he was over there vandalizing last Thursday,” Bill Caton, Kim’s husband, said.

That truck is a Gray 2008 Dodge 2,500 diesel with a diamond chrome toolbox on the back. The front end is banged up and missing at least one head light.

If you spot it you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.