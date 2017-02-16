Boeing union bid fails in South Carolina averse to organizing

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, An engine and part of a wing from the 100th 787 Dreamliner to be built at Boeing of South Carolina's North Charleston, S.C., facility are seen outside the plant. The morning round of voting has concluded Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, among South Carolina Boeing workers considering if they want representation by a union. Nearly 3,000 production workers are eligible to vote in the election to determine if they'll be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP, File)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina have rejected an effort to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday released the results of the vote. Nearly 3,000 production workers were eligible to vote in the balloting at the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.

For weeks, both Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers bought billboards, print ads, television and radio ads, urgings workers to vote for or against the unionization effort.

The Machinists initially tried to unionize the plant in 2015 but called off that vote because of what the union called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.

The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the campus.

