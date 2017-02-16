Big weekend ahead for Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration!

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are rich with history and February is the time for the Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration!
Now in its 21st year, the month-long event showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Gullah people and their history on Hilton Head Island.
Sonja Griffin-Evans is one of the featured artists at this weekend’s “Arts, Crafts and Food at the Gullah Market.” She joins the conversation with more on her works and why preserving the Gullah heritage is important.

Click here for more information.

