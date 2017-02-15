Woman Becomes First U.S. Owner of Tsunami Survival Capsule

Well, it may look like a giant billiard ball, but it could actually save someone’s life someday.

It’s the Survival Capsule. It’s a place to hide when a natural disaster strikes… like a tsunami, tornado, storm surges, hurricanes or an earthquake.

According to an article by UPI’s Ben Hooper, a Washington state woman who lives on the coast has purchased the first tsunami capsule in the United States.

The new owner is Jeanne Johnson, and she’s a two-time cancer survivor. She just recently moved to the coast, and she says her adult children were worried about her living where there’s a tsunami risk.

“They said, ‘I know you want to do this Mom, and I know it’s your dream, but can you just do us a favor and take precautions?’ So that’s what I’m doing. I’m going to try and survive for the people who love me,” Johnson told her local TV station KATU-TV.

Johnson did her research, and she found the Survival Capsule.

The capsule has two small porthole windows so you can look out and see what’s going around you. Creators say it was designed to give people more control of a survival plan. They believe it’s a better method than a traditional safe house.

Julian Sharpe is the founder of the Survival Capsule. He said it gives you the option of having a security system on your own property that would be accessible day or night.

New owner Johnson paid $13,500 to own the first capsule in the United States. Her capsule has two seats, and it has air tanks and supplies of dry food and water.

The capsules are designed to be either tethered in place or float free during a tsunami. They are brightly colored so they are easy to spot from helicopters or other rescue vehicles.

Now I must admit this article caught my attention because I was like… ummm really? But after doing some research, who knows. This could be the direction we are headed when it comes to natural disaster safety.

(sources: UPI, Survival Capsule website)