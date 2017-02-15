VIDEO: Suspect Wanted in Armed Home Invasion and High Speed Chase

Leontae Duncan is just 18 years old, a teenager that’s already been in jail three times.

He has a record which includes assault, escape, possession of drugs and attempting to bring drugs into jail.

Now he’s wanted on new charges, first, for a terrible crime against a 14-year-old boy. Then for leading police on a wild chase in a stolen car.

“As soon as i drove past him tag reader picked him up and showed the car to be stolen.from Savannah,” said Port Wentworth Cpl Sam Thornton.



That’s how Sam Thornton remembers the night of February 7. His tag reader picked up Leontae Duncan in a stolen car, and then the chase was on.

“He was driving down Highway 21 the wrong way. He was driving south in northbound lanes.” remembers Thornton. “Showed no regard of anyone, running vehicles on the road.”

“Speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.”

But why was Duncan running?

Because just days before he was the ringleader of a home invasion where he terrorized a 14 year old.

“He (the victim) was placed on the floor face down, with a gun to the back of his head,” explained Port Wentworth Sgt Kenny McDonald. “He was taken from room to room, made to lay down prone on the floor each and every time..tell us where all the good stuff is.”

After Duncan and his accomplice grabbed everything they could, they sped away from the scene. Three days after that, started this wild chase.

“Whats got us particularlu concerned is mr duncans lack of concern for other people, for the laws, for the community. and even his own family,” said McDonald.

Duncan eventually crashed and was able to escape on foot.

Now Port Wentworth Police want your help finding this suspect, who they say has gang ties.

“He is advertising himself on social media as a blood gang member,” explains McDonald. “He is acting as if he is a blood gang member. So we are going to assume he is a blood gang member.”

Duncan is 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

He has ties to both East and West Savannah and Port Wentworth, possibly in the Newport subdivision.

If you know where Leontae Duncan is, make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Police have a message for anyone who may be helping him hide out.

“Ask them to think, what would they want if this was their 14 year old child that was held at gunpoint and his valuables were stolen,” said McDonald. “What if a mistake had happened and that 14 year old was shot dead all because he wanted to takle people’s property.”