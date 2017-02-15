SC Governor says his support of President Trump hasn’t wavered

Columbia (AP) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says he remains an “enthusiastic supporter” of President Donald Trump.

McMaster said Wednesday in his first sit-down with reporters that he has no concerns about Trump’s administration.

The Republican governor was an early backer of Trump’s presidential bid. Three weeks ago, McMaster ascended to the office after then-Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster says Trump “has the answer and attitude that will solve a lot of our problems.” He didn’t provide specifics.

Asked about Trump’s executive order limiting travel from seven countries, McMaster reiterated “I support him on his ideas and his approach.”

Trump is expected to visit Boeing’s North Charleston plant on Friday for the roll out of the first 787-10 Dreamliner. McMaster says he’ll be there.

