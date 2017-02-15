Savannah Book Fest, Irish Fest & ARUA Fest in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for the weekend?! Get details on the Savannah Book Festival, American Traditions Competition, AURA Fest, the Francophone Film Fest and the Irish Festival in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Savannah Book Festival with keynote addresses by James Patterson, Colson Whitehead and Christina Baker Kline

When: Feb. 16-19; Main Festival Day is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Trustees Theater and Telfair, Wright and Chippewa squares

Cost: Some events are sold out; Main Festival Day is free

Info: savannahbookfestival.org

What: A.U.R.A. Fest

When: 1-11:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: The Gardens at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost: $23, all ages

Info: aurafestsavannah.com

What: American Traditions Competition

When: Feb. 20-24

Where: Skidaway Island UMC, Historic Savannah Theatre

Cost: $20-$50

Info: americantraditionscompetition.com

What: Ninth annual Francophone Film Festival

When: Feb. 16-18

Where: Ogeechee Theatre, Armstrong Student Union, 11935 Abercorn St.

Cost: Free

Info: armstrong.edu

What: Friday Night Ceili (KAY-lee)

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Holmen Hall, 3 W. Liberty St.

Cost: $5 at the door; $25 maximum per family

Info: savannahirish.org

What: Savannah Irish Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 and noon-3 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $12 per day; $16 for two-day pass; children 14 and younger get in free; military families and students with ID admitted free Feb.19

Info: savannahirish.org