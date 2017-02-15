Savannah Book Fest, Irish Fest & ARUA Fest in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for the weekend?! Get details on the Savannah Book Festival, American Traditions Competition, AURA Fest, the Francophone Film Fest and the Irish Festival in Do Savannah Magazine.
What: Savannah Book Festival with keynote addresses by James Patterson, Colson Whitehead and Christina Baker Kline
When: Feb. 16-19; Main Festival Day is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Trustees Theater and Telfair, Wright and Chippewa squares
Cost: Some events are sold out; Main Festival Day is free
Info: savannahbookfestival.org
What: A.U.R.A. Fest
When: 1-11:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: The Gardens at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost: $23, all ages
Info: aurafestsavannah.com
What: American Traditions Competition
When: Feb. 20-24
Where: Skidaway Island UMC, Historic Savannah Theatre
Cost: $20-$50
Info: americantraditionscompetition.com
What: Ninth annual Francophone Film Festival
When: Feb. 16-18
Where: Ogeechee Theatre, Armstrong Student Union, 11935 Abercorn St.
Cost: Free
Info: armstrong.edu
What: Friday Night Ceili (KAY-lee)
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Holmen Hall, 3 W. Liberty St.
Cost: $5 at the door; $25 maximum per family
Info: savannahirish.org
What: Savannah Irish Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 and noon-3 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $12 per day; $16 for two-day pass; children 14 and younger get in free; military families and students with ID admitted free Feb.19
Info: savannahirish.org