Washington (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is coming to South Carolina.

Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the president will travel to Charleston on Friday to attend the roll out of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

Spicer said the trip has been months in the making.

Trump hasn’t visited South Carolina since he captured the state’s GOP presidential primary last year.