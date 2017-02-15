Our Hometown: MLK Express Success Youth Talent Showcase

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor
mlk-express-success

Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Committee continues to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its annual Express Success Talent Showcase.

The FREE education, career, and health fair will take place next Saturday, February 25, from noon to 4 pm at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

There’s also a talent show component featuring young local artists and a panel discussion with the theme- “Being Your Best Self.”

If you’d like to participate as an exhibitor or if you’re a student who’d like to show off your talent, sign up today at mlkingsavannah.com or call: (912) 234-5502.

 

