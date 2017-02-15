Hunting Island State Park Could Reopen By Memorial Day

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published: Updated:
hunting-island-park

Hunting Island State Park is still in rebuild mode after Hurricane Matthew. Now you may be able to help.

The storm did $5 million in damage to the natural wonder, which brought in more than a million visitors each year. Its been closed ever since.

Now the State Park hopes to reopen parts of the park and beach on Memorial Day weekend, but lots of work still needs to be done.

Large crews of volunteers could be needed in April and May as the park prepares to reopen to those visitors according to the Friends of Hunting Island.

Volunteers would install sand fencing to help restore the dunes destroyed by Matthew.

They would also paint the new fence surrounding the lighthouse, which was built by staff this Summer.

Friends of Hunting Island has already bought supplies and paint to prepare for the work that needs to be done. Now they just need  the hands.

For information about joining Friends of Hunting Island and how to volunteering,membership@friendsofhuntingisland.org or visit www.friendsofhuntingisland.org.

