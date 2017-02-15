Hinesville offering free children’s Medicaid, PeachCare enrollment assistance

HINESVILLE, GA (WSAV) – On February 28, you can enroll or renew assistance for children’s health insurance programs, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and public benefits (SNAPS and CAPS) from 5–8 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Coastal Campaign for Healthy Kids (CCHK) asks that you arrive no later than 7:30 PM at the Hinesville Library (236 West Memorial Drive). Please bring a government issued ID and your most recent month’s income documents.

For those unable to attend, you can contact CCHK Enrollment Specialists, Chloe Long at (912)661-1272 or Yahira Heraldez (se habla Espanol) at 912-661-1290 to make an appointment.

More information on the CCHK can be found here or by calling (912)661-3040.