Georgia Senate: ‘Upskirting’ is wrong and should be illegal

Atlanta (AP) – The Georgia Senate has passed a bill that would make it illegal to film or take photos under a person’s clothes.

Senators voted unanimously Wednesday to pass the proposal after a short debate on the specific wording.

Lawmakers decided to take action last summer after a divided Court of Appeals found that a man didn’t break any laws when he filmed up a woman’s skirt while she shopped at a grocery store – a practice known as “upskirting.”

Security footage showed Brandon Lee Gary aiming his phone under the woman’s skirt at least four times as she shopped. The court’s majority opinion described Gary’s actions as “reprehensible” but found he didn’t explicitly violate the state’s invasion-of-privacy law.

Sen. Larry Walker, a Republican from Perry, called the bill a “serious matter.”

