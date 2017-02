The Savannah Book Festival is back for its 10th year with more authors, an added venue, and a new addition- food trucks!

SBF Executive Director, Kim Bockius-Suwyn joins the conversation to talk about the evolution of the festival and what’s in store during the world-class literary event that’s expected to attract some 10,000 readers to Savannah’s historic squares.

Details:

Savannah Book Festival

Feb. 16-19

Various locations

savannahbookfestival.org