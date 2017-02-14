Tornadoes Hit Texas: Same Storm Headed Here Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published: Updated:
3

Severe weather hit several areas across southeast Texas Tuesday morning.

The storm flattened homes, uprooted trees and knocked out power in the Houston area.  The winds were strong enough to uproot a huge Pecan tree.  The storm also damaged several homes in the Rosenberg area.

One woman said the whole thing was over in a matter of seconds.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, an EF-1 tornado injured six people.

The same storm system is headed our way on Wednesday, and there will be a threat of severe weather.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s