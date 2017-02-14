SONATA hosts Pipe Organ Musical Benefit Recital

Sunday, February 26, Sponsors of New and Talented Artists (SONATA), Inc. will present a special Pipe Organ Musical Benefit Recital. The fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Methodist Church, 225 West President Street. Dr. Joyce Johnson, of Spelman College, professor and pipe organist will be performing an array of classical music, hymns, and Negro Spirituals.

Adults tickets are $15; student tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased from any SONATA board member, Lester’s Florist, or at: www.sonatasavannah.org.

Proceeds will help SONATA continue to provide students with private music lessons by professional musicians.

Since 2003, the non-profit has given more than $100,000 music scholarships.