SC Woman chained in container says she was raped daily

Courtesy: NBC News
Courtesy: NBC News

Columbia (AP) – A South Carolina woman says she was raped daily for two months while chained inside a container by a man accused of killing her boyfriend and six others.

Kala Brown spoke to the TV show “Dr. Phil,” marking the first time she’s talked publicly since her November 3rd rescue.

Brown told host Phillip McGraw that Todd Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend in the chest, then gagged her, handcuffed her ankles and wrists, chained her by the neck and raped her.

Kohlhepp faces murder, kidnapping and weapon charges. He is not charged with sexual assault. Spokesmen for the sheriff and prosecutor declined to address rape allegations or whether more charges are forthcoming.

