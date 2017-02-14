Ryder Cup Captain Opening Restaurant on Hilton Head

A famous name is coming back to Hilton Head, and not just to the RBC Heritage.

Ryder Cup Captain Darren Clarke loved the island so much, he’s building a restaurant here.

Clarke announced on twitter, “@darrenclarkestavern opening in Hilton Head, South Carolina this summer! #excited”

Darren Clarke’s Tavern will be located right behind Chow Daddy’s near Coligny Beach and won’t just be about the drinks, owners tell us, it will also be a “high end” steak restaurant as well.

The location used to be Truffles, but has been vacant for months.

News 3 toured the currently renovating restaurant Tuesday. Owners say they expect to be able to serve almost 200 people, with a large bar and outdoor lounge area.

Clarke has played the RBC Heritage five times, finishing second in the 2005 event.

The irish tavern and public house should be open by June.