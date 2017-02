Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Have you seen this man? Police believe he stole a carton of cigarettes from a Parker’s gas station on Abercorn Street in the early morning hours on February 8th.

He left the scene in a white Mitsubishi Eclipse. He is described as a being in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5’7″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously on 912-234-2020 or the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department tip line on 912-525-3124.

