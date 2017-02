SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro Police and the Traffic Investigation Unit are at Wheaton and Randolph St. where a pedestrian was hit.

#SCMPDTraffic– Serious Injury Crash Wheaton and Randolph. Ped struck. SCMPD TIU on scene- Avoid the area Wheaton Closed to Traffic — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 14, 2017

Police are asking commuters to avoid the area, Wheaton Street is closed to traffic until about 8:30 according to SCMPD Twitter. Schools will not be affected.

