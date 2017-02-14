PAL kicks off 1000 Lives Worth Saving Campaign

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published: Updated:
Dogs and cats will be available for pictures and adoptions at kickoff event Saturday
The Palmetto Animal League hopes that once you get a good look at some adoptable and adorable pets, you’ll want to take one home with you.

As part of their 1000 Lives Worth Saving campaign, you can come in and take a picture with a dog or cat. Then put those pictures on social media, or put that beautiful animal in your car and take it home.

They are also getting local celebrities to show their love to help the cause.

WSAV's Stassy Olmos with an adorable adoptable pup
WSAV"s Andrew Davis and a cute adoptable kitten
“When it comes to animals I don’t know if there’s ever going to be enough to save all of them so every little but definitely counts,” said Orchid Paulmeier, Celebrity Chef and PAL Supporter. “Volunteer hours, everything counts.”

A couple of WSAV’s own “celebrities’ also got their chance to be photographed for the campaign. Stassy Olmos and Andrew Davis will each be featured on PAL’s social media page.

PAL is a “no kill” shelter for abused, neglected and discarded animals in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort, SC and surrounding Lowcountry areas.

PAL makes a lifetime commitment to the welfare of every animal in its care.

If you’d like to take a picture, or take one of these cuties home with you, come to the Palmetto Animal League at the Riverwalk on Highway 170 Saturday from 12-5pm.

You can donate monthly when you adopt for $9 a month, or there is a one-time $100 fee.

Their goal? To save 1000 lives in the next year.

http://palmettoanimalleague.org/lives-worth-saving/

