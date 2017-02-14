New Haven Elementary reaches milestone

Construction hits the halfway point at the new Haven Elementary School in Savannah.

School leaders gathered at the site today to celebrate its progress now that the top is on the building.

The $21 million dollar project will be ready for students to start the new school year in August.

“The kids are gonna be really excited because they’re gonna have the latest in technology. They’re gonna have a lot of opportunities that they didn’t have in their old building. Plus it’s gonna be you know very well climate control. Whereas before you had window units and wall heat and all that. ”

The education sales tax is paying for the new building.

