Mother, three children lose home in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, GA (WSAV) – A Hinesville mother and her three children have been displaced following a fire which destroyed their Hollywood Drive home Monday afternoon.

According to Hinesville Fire Department Public Affairs Officer, Capt. Robert Kitchings the fire was reported shortly after 1 pm on Monday, Feb. 13. As fire units from the Hinesville fire department arrived flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the single family mobile home. The occupant identified as Sarah Patterson and her 3 children ranging from ages 4, 12, and 14 were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Kitchings said It appears the fire started in the kitchen and Investigators are still looking for a cause. The fire according to Kitchings was brought under control in less than five minutes. Patterson’s possessions were destroyed by fire, smoke and heat damage.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.