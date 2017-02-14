Lawmakers send added spending for police, storm aid to governor

Published:
georgia-capitol

Atlanta (AP) – Lawmakers have backed a spending plan increasing state law enforcement pay and providing money for storm recovery in south Georgia, sending it to Governor Nathan Deal.

The Georgia House and Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of $600 million in additional spending to this year’s budget. Deal plans to sign the measure on Wednesday in Augusta.

The plan includes $5 million intended for recovery work in communities affected by the recent storms that killed 16 people in Georgia. It also includes about $27 million for a previously announced 20 percent pay raise for state law enforcement agencies, $50 million for a new cyber security program in Augusta and $109 million for public schools.

Both chambers now focus on a proposed $49 billion budget for the financial year starting July 1.

