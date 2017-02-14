Concerns raised after elderly women struck, killed walking along Wheaton Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – A deadly accident on Wheaton street calls attention to pedestrian safety.

It’s a long stretch of roadway, where you’ll see buses, cars, hooves, and foot traffic every morning in Savannah. Tuesday morning the scene was deadly.

“It’s horrible that this happened and it’s so sad when you realized that you knew the person involved,” says Stephanie Carr at the Savannah Baptist Center.

An elderly women died after being hit by a car along Wheaton street. Those who walk this road say it was only a matter of time.

“People going back and forth across the street, from one business to the other we see a lot of that and just even cutting through our parking lot but yeah you see a lot of close calls,” says Carr who is the director at the center that hosts thousands of services a year from food pantry to showers, laundry or clothing closets for the needy in the area.

The center alongside the nearby DFACs building see some the most foot traffic in the area. That traffic has changed a lot in the last year.

“Has it gotten worse? ‘I think it with some for the construction and changing the traffic patterns yeah,” Carr adds.

Metro police have responded to nine crashes along the road since the beginning of the year. This is the first fatal pedestrian crash.

Carr says more traffic signals and better signs would not be a permanent fix for the intersection or street for that matter. she says it comes down to behavior for both drivers and walkers.

“All of us taking personal responsibility, those of us that travel Wheaton street daily, be aware that there are people there that are not in cars, they may be on a bike, they may be walking, but be aware.”

Metro police have not filed any charges in relation to the deadly crash.