CNN: Russia deploys missile

By Published: Updated:
breaking news alert

Breaking news: CNN is reporting that Moscow has stationed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation, a US senior military official says.

It’s the latest in a string of Russian provocations in the early days of the Trump administration, which has called for warmer relations with the Kremlin.

The move of the cruise missile seems to run counter to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the official said. The New York Times first reported its deployment.

“The Russian Federation remains in violation of its INF Treaty obligations not to possess, produce or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles,” acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s