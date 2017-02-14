CNN: Russia deploys missile

Breaking news: CNN is reporting that Moscow has stationed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation, a US senior military official says.

It’s the latest in a string of Russian provocations in the early days of the Trump administration, which has called for warmer relations with the Kremlin.

The move of the cruise missile seems to run counter to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the official said. The New York Times first reported its deployment.

“The Russian Federation remains in violation of its INF Treaty obligations not to possess, produce or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles,” acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement issued Tuesday.