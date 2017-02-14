Beaufort County Citizen’s Police Academy

In Beaufort County, residents can take a class to learn what it’s like to be a police officer.

It’s called the Citizen’s Police Academy, offered by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and it’s goal is to teach ordinary people what they can do to help their local law enforcement.

“The most important thing our program does is teaches our students how to be good witnesses,” Captain Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s office said, “And provides transparency about what’s going on within the Sheriff’s office.”

The free course includes information on drug enforcement, cold case investigations, hands on crime scene processing, and active shooter training.

“The interesting thing about the firearms training simulator is that it puts a scenario in front of that student of shoot or don’t shoot and they’re issuing verbal commands to a potential suspect and it really gives them an idea of what’s encountered by our law enforcement officers on the street,” Bromage said.

The next courses will begin March 14th and 17th and last for ten weeks. They will meet on either Tuesday or Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. in Okatie for Bluffton/Hilton Head residents as well as Beaufort City.

To sign up, fill out an application on their website and email to mjennings@bcgov.net, fax to (843) 255-9457 or mail to P.O. Box 1758, Beaufort, SC 29901.