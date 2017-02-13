Workshop on trade enforcement scheduled this week

Savannah (Savannah Economic Development Authority) – World Trade Center Savannah will host the Global Education Program, Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act – Compliance Awareness Workshop, Thursday, February 16 at 1PM at World Trade Center Savannah, 131 Hutchinson Island Drive.

The half-day workshop will focus on the key components of elevated trade enforcement issues enacted in the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act (TFTEA) of 2016. This new congressional act has provided significant authorization to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to increase their enforcement of existing rules and regulations which may result in an elevation of compliance risk for U.S. importers.

This class will review the TFTEA components providing clarification on the responsibilities of U.S. importers to avoid costly fines and penalties. During this program, regional businesses and importers will have the opportunity to learn about:

Anti-dumping and countervailing duty management

Social Compliance responsibilities and foreign supplier verifications

Trademark and Intellectual property rights management and controls

De minimis rule amendments and low value import management

C-TPAT benefits demonstrated by CBP to the trade community

Free Trade Agreement verification, validation and demonstration of origin eligibility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has emphasized the proactive and strict enforcement of U.S. trade laws to protect national economic security, facilitate fair trade, support the health and safety of the American people and ensure a level playing field for U.S. industry.

Attendees will earn 3 NCBFAA CCS Points. The Cost is $50 per person. For more information click here.