SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Premature birth is the number one killer of babies. But this spring you have two chances to fight back and help the March of Dimes. Sign up now for the Shamrock Run and the March for Babies.

The 24th Annual Shamrock Run 5K is Friday, March 10th at 6:00 p.m. in Ellis Square. You can register at RunSignUp.com.

The March for Babies is April 29th in Daffin Park. You can register MarchForBabies.org.