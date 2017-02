SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than a decade Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center has used riding to help children and adults with physical, emotional or developmental difficulties.

This Valentine’s Day you can help the ministry by attending the Hearts for Healing Fundraising Gala. There’s a gourmet dinner, live music, a silent auction and more.

It’s Tuesday, February 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the Tybee Island Wedding Chapel. Tickets are $150 and all of the proceeds go directly back to FETC.