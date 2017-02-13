Lowcountry authorities investigate two shooting incidents

Beaufort County (BCSO) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspects in a pair of shootings.

The first incident was reported early Saturday morning on Hilton Head Island. An adult male victim reported he was approached by an unknown male subject on the bicycle path near Southwood Park. He advised the subject demanded that he empty his pockets. The victim advised that when he refused to empty his pockets, the subject began shooting at him (presumably with a handgun). Struck by at least one of the bullets, the victim advised he ran to the Hilton Head Regional Medical Center. Emergency Dispatch was notified and Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded. When interviewed, the victim was less than cooperative and provided very little detail of the incident. He was treated for gunshot wounds and later released from the hospital.

The second shooting incident occurred just after 2:00 AM Monday at a residence on Eva Drive in Sheldon. Occupants of the residence reported they woke to the sound of gunshots and bullets striking their home. Fortunately, none of the occupants (an infant and three adults) were injured when the bullets traveled into and through their home. Emergency Dispatch was notified, but the unknown subjects fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding Sheriff’s Office deputies. Investigators were summoned to interview victims, witnesses and process the scene for forensic evidence. Multiple shell casings were located in the yard/driveway and were collected. Investigators observed the home had been struck by at least ten bullets during the incident. In addition, investigators observed a few bullets struck a vehicle parked just outside the front door of the residence.

The subjects have yet to be identified or located in either incident. Anyone with information on the Hilton Head island incident is encouraged to call Corporal Seth Reynells at (843) 255-3709. Those with information regarding the Sheldon incident are asked to call Sergeant Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously and to be considered for monetary reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.