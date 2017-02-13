Lane Closures scheduled all week in Port Wentworth

Port Wentworth (GDOT) – Heads up Port Wentworth drivers! Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation will use lane closures on SR 21 Monday through Friday to complete grading on the outside shoulders and median within these areas and to place concrete for the concrete islands located at the intersections of SR 21 and the I-95 entrance and exit ramps.

The construction will take place between Hendley Road and Highway 30 daily for northbound from 8AM-3PM and southbound from 9AM-5PM.

Authorities advise you to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone.