Historic Bible Baptist School Set To Close

Savannah — WSAV

Bible Baptist School leaders plan to shut down the historic Savannah campus in May after 47 years of operation.

Over the past ten years, the school has seen a decline in enrollment. They’ve gone from more than 400 students to now only 187.

Kathy Hodges, the head of Bible Baptist School, says the school looked at various ways to remain open, including a possible tuition increase, but instead, leaders decided in January they must close.

“We have tried so many things to get the word out on what is here and how faculty members take their children under their wings and nurture them, which makes it very hard,” says Hodges.

School leaders contacted their sister school, Calvary Day School, for help.

“They said Calvary was that alignment and asked if we would be able to take in as many kids as we could,” says Dr. James Taylor, Head of Calvary Day School.



Calvary is a much larger school — with 875 students, tuition is also significantly higher. Calvary will offer Bible Baptist students a ten percent discount on tuition. Students must achieve a certain academic standard. Parents can learn more during an open house at Calvary this Thursday at 6 p.m.



