GA toddler shoots sister at restaurant

By Published: Updated:
shooting investigation

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Police say a toddler shot and injured his older sister at a restaurant in Newnan.

Authorities say that a two-year-old boy found his mother’s handgun in her purse around 2:15 p.m. Sunday while they were at a restaurant. The toddler then fired the gun, hitting his 11-year-old sister in both legs.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where she was in stable condition at last report.

Police did not immediately release the name of the woman or her children. Police continue to investigate and hadn’t decided whether to pursue any charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s