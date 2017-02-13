GA toddler shoots sister at restaurant

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Police say a toddler shot and injured his older sister at a restaurant in Newnan.

Authorities say that a two-year-old boy found his mother’s handgun in her purse around 2:15 p.m. Sunday while they were at a restaurant. The toddler then fired the gun, hitting his 11-year-old sister in both legs.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where she was in stable condition at last report.

Police did not immediately release the name of the woman or her children. Police continue to investigate and hadn’t decided whether to pursue any charges.