FEMA Grants Public Assistance to 10 Georgia Counties

Gov. Nathan Deal today received notice from the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that an additional 10 counties impacted by the severe weather on January 21 and 22 have been approved for public assistance.

The 10 counties include:

Appling

Berrien

Brantley

Bulloch

Echols

Lowndes

Randolph

Tattnall

Upson

Ware

“Georgia has received significant assistance from President Trump, FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and our state and local partners,” said Deal. “I am thankful for the immediate attention we have received and for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved as we work together to rebuild and recuperate these local communities.”