Deadly Diamond Causeway collision under investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – A little past 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 Metro police found a two-vehicle collision on Diamond Causeway, west of the Moon River Bridge, that left Richard Hample dead. Kasey White was also found injured in her car and was taken to Memorial in serious condition.

According to a release from SCMPD, investigators think that Hample was driving east on the causeway as White who was traveling west. Hample crossed the center lane into White’s lane which resulted in a head-on injury.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SCMPD tip line at (912)525-3124 or call CrimeStoppers at (912)234-2020.

You can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.