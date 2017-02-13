Calving season for endangered right whales off to slow start in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Biologists say the birthing season for right whales off the Georgia coast appears to be off to a slow start.

The whales are an endangered species. They were once considered the “right” whales to hunt because they swam slowly close to shore.

Only about 535 right whales remain, and they swim south off the Florida and Georgia’s coasts during the winter to have their calves.

Between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and their associates, no right whales were spotted in December for the start of the annual calving season in local waters.

They say January wasn’t much better.

Clay George, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia DNR, tells The News of Brunswick that it has been quite below average.

