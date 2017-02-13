34th Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 34th Annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 12, 2017 – Sunday, 3:00pm

Founded in 1983 by local business icon Tom Reilley and a few friends and family, the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade has grown to become one of Hilton Head Island’s most beloved and popular annual events. Upwards of 25,000 spectators (in a town of approximately 40,000 permanent residents) line Pope Avenue each spring to enjoy floats and marching groups representing local businesses and charities, high school and university marching bands, the U.S. Marine Corps Band from Parris Island, pipe and drum bands, a procession of local dignitaries, and the always popular Shriners with their hilarious antics.

Over the years the Parade has also featured the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, military jet flyovers, and Nashville recording star Michelle Murray among other special attractions. Our parade was been recognized in 2002 as one of the Top 20 Tourism Events in the Southeast. This is a wonderful honor and our community is very proud.In 2013 the Parade received a commendation from Hilton Head Island’s Town Council in celebration of its 30th anniversary.