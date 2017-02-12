North Korean missile launch is Trump’s latest test

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The Associated Press has learned that another nonprofit organization is rejecting federal grant money to fight against violent extremism under President Donald Trump's administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is already embroiled in a legal battle over his immigration order. Now he faces a new provocation in the first weeks of his presidency.

After a stormy start on the diplomacy front, Trump was trying a more traditional approach this weekend of closely cultivating a relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a friendly weekend at his south Florida resort. That approach was quickly tested Saturday night with word of a reported missile launch by North Korea.

Abe and Trump stood together late Saturday and made hastily prepared statements. Abe called the launch “absolutely intolerable” and said his alliance with Trump was strong. Trump said he stood behind the Japanese leader “100 percent.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s