Bluffton neighbors seeking help after family’s home destroyed in fire

BLUFFTON, S.C. – The town of Bluffton is rallying around one of their own.

On Friday afternoon a fire broke out at a family’s mobile home off of Goethe Road, destroying the structure and the family’s truck used for a local taco business. There were six people living in the home, including three girls under the age of ten.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Teachers with Red Cedar Elementary School are currently collecting donations for the family.

Below is a list of requested items per the family’s suggestions:

Mom 24 pants L/XL tops 38C bra shoe size 6

Dad 36 pants L shirts shoe size 8.5

Uncle 30 pants M shirts shoe size 9

Girls are ages 3, 5 and 7: sizes 3T and 7/8, shoe sizes 12, 11, and 6

Girls are ages 3, 5 and 7: sizes 3T and 7/8, shoe sizes 12, 11, and 6 Diapers size 6 and wipes

Tortillas, rice, beans, rolls, tomatoes, onions,

Pillows and bedding

The family is accepting cash and gift cards as well. Donations will be collected this week at Red Cedar Elementary School during normal school hours. Red Cedar Elementary is located at 10 Box Elder St, Bluffton, SC 29910.