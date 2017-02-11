Rallies held to defund, defend Planned Parenthood in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thousands of protestors on both sides of the abortion debate took to the streets all over the country today.

Here in Savannah, people on both sides, rallied outside a local Planned Parenthood clinic this morning.

“I do not want my tax money spent to take the life of an unborn,” says pro-life support Paula Kinard who organized the opposition rally.

People pro-life and pro-choice protested each other in Savannah’s medical arts district. It all happening under the backdrop of the local Planned Parenthood clinic.

“Planned Parenthood is here to provide breast exams and pap smears and yearly check up services and the to provide counseling and to do so many different things as opposed to one very small aspect of it,” says pro-Planned Parenthood rally organizer Coco Papy.

It’s small in the sense the program claims only three percent of its services are for abortions. It is a significant revenue stream for the program that mainly provides breast exams and other reproductive services. Protestors say the Savannah clinic offers abortion services, but we’ve found reports saying they don’t.

For pro-life members like Kinard, she’s been in a situation like several women who walk into these clinics.

“I faced a crisis pregnancy and I chose abortion because I didn’t realize that there were other options at the time and even if I had chosen not to parent that child, I didn’t need to take the life of that child.”

Their message to defund is met with a message in defense for the healthcare provider.

“We cherish and see the value of this institution in this community and if there is anything sort of is actively there to take it away from people then we want to show up and say ‘that’s not okay.’,” says Papy.

The nationwide protests comes just a week after Georgia representative Tom Price was appointed health secretary. He has voted against funding for the health program many times.