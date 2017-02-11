Metro seeking information in East Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (February 11, 2017): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting on the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue the injured Reuben Farrow, 17, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Metro responded to the scene just before 1 p.m., locating Farrow. Farrow was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Reportedly, Farrow was outside washing his vehicle when a male suspect approached in a gray car. Farrow was shot during a verbal altercation with the suspect.

Detectives do not believe this to be a random shooting. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.