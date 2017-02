Glynn County, Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County man has been charged with murdering his wife Friday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, a 911 call came in around 8:30 Friday. Dispatchers could her a man yelling for help. Police responded to 242B Willow Road and found Michelle Morgan, 48, in the bedroom of the home. She was dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The investigation into the incident continues. If you have any information, call 912-554-7825.

