A special celebration honoring a woman who is fighting for her life.

Breast cancer survivors with Greater Savannah Area Support Group set aside this day to show what love really means.

They caravanned from the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion to North Beach Grill on Tybee Island for the Beat- The- Cancer Bash.

The fundraiser is for Leigh r Ryan, a mother of twin girls battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time.

The goal for these survivors is to cheer Leigh on to victory.

“When you go through this cancer it’s so devastating. It just absolutely brings you way down. You’re so weak, but you know you need to have somebody here to give you the support and to tell you it’s okay,” explains breast cancer survivor Pat Straw.

Leigh’s Cancer Crusaders worked around the clock for weeks putting together this glorious event.

The goal is to raise money for a cancer trial they hope will extend her life.