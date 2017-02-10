Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce hosts awards banquet

Tina Tyus-Shaw By Published: Updated:
urban-savannah-chamber-of-commerce

 

The gold standard of business and citizenship was on display Friday night at the Armstrong Center.

The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce, in its second year, honored the achievements of trailblazers, role models, and super achievers who are rising small businesses and entrepreneurs in Savannah. News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw had the honor of serving as Mistress of Ceremony.

The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce is more than 200 members strong.

The President and CEO shared why the organization is a win for the Hostess City.

“It’s important for us to realize that there is a vibrant community here in Savannah full of minorities, African Americans, Hispanics, individuals who are doing great things here in the city and we are here to highlight those individuals,” said Organization Founding President John Voner.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s