Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce hosts awards banquet

The gold standard of business and citizenship was on display Friday night at the Armstrong Center.

The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce, in its second year, honored the achievements of trailblazers, role models, and super achievers who are rising small businesses and entrepreneurs in Savannah. News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw had the honor of serving as Mistress of Ceremony.

The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce is more than 200 members strong.

The President and CEO shared why the organization is a win for the Hostess City.

“It’s important for us to realize that there is a vibrant community here in Savannah full of minorities, African Americans, Hispanics, individuals who are doing great things here in the city and we are here to highlight those individuals,” said Organization Founding President John Voner.