Tybee alcohol ban fails with a 4-2 vote

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – A ban that some claimed would prevent from spring break trouble while others claimed it would prevent business did not pass.

Tybee leaders vote 4-2 at the city council meeting Thursday night and the audience did not hold back their celebration.

“Gratified that the city council listened to the people, listened to the businesses and decided not to approve this ordinance,” John Branigin, who gathered 700 signatures against the ban, said. “It’s a good day for Tybee.”

The mayor, who proposed the ban, was obviously disappointed with the outcome.

“We’ll regroup and we have a very good cooperative city council,” Jason Buelterman, Mayor of Tybee Island, said. “We’ll work together with our police department to make sure we do everything we can to keep Tybee as safe as possible.”

The ban would’ve prevented anyone from bringing an alcoholic beverage on any Tybee beach staring in March until the first Saturday in May.

Just before the meeting the night started with a protest march full of furious residents and business owners

Protesters began at the North Beach parking lot with people chanting “Ban the Ban” until they reached the meeting.

“It affects everybody’s business,” Ron Goralczyk, who’s against the ban, said. “The convenient stores, the property management stores, grocery stores.”

Later in the meeting, at least 10 people took the podium to voice why the ban would hurt the area.

One event coordinator, Duane McClain out of Atlanta, even offered his services after being near Orange Crush when shots rang out last year.

The event is one of the main reasons as to why the ban was proposed.

“I was out there enjoying the scenery, enjoying the weather and all of a sudden I heard shots, so I said immediately something needs to be done,” McClain said.

Now he wants to bring a beach festival called “Spring Crush” to the island.

“Bring them here create a beach festival, create an opportunity for sponsors to come,” McClain said.

At the next meeting, city council will discuss what it will cost the city to budget for extra police and other precautions during the spring break season.