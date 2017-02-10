Three shot near Florida middle school

Miami Gardens, FL (NBC 6)- Miami Gardens Police responded to a drive-by shooting reported near Carol City Middle School Friday afternoon.

Initial reports say three people were shot near the school, which is located in the area of Northwest 188th Street and 37th Avenue.

One person was shot on 188th Street and the two others were shot one block away on 187th Street and 35th Avenue.

Students are still in class. The school is not released until 3:50 p.m.

The shooting happened just hours after a van carrying school children was shot up in northwest Miami-Dade.