Savannah Summer 500 youth employment kicks off

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Looking for a summer employment for your teens? Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, City Manager Rob Hernandez and local business leaders will be officiating the announcement of this year’s Summer 500 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall.

Teens 16 years and older are able to participate in this employment internship as long as they are active students and pass a pre-employment drug test.

The internship will pay a minimum of $8/hr with a minimum of 32 hours per week, according to a release from the City.

If business or students want to apply you can by visiting www.SavannahGa.gov/Summer50.

The release also went on to explain how Summer 500 and the Savannah Pre-Apprentice Program have joined forces to create the Savannah Summer 500 Youth Employment Internship which has helped employ more than 600 high school students. They also helped lower juvenile violent crimes by 21% and juvenile property crime by 25% over the past year.