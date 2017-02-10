Our Hometown: Let’s Dance Savannah!

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women.

Eating healthy, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight, and not using tobacco can help prevent heart disease which can lead to stroke and heart attacks.

This Saturday, February 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Savannah Mall’s Center Court, you’re invited to dance your way to better heart health as the Coastal Health District hosts “Let’s Dance, Savannah!”

The FREE event will feature local dance groups and a variety of dance styles.

Also, in celebration of American Heart Month, health screenings & smoking cessation opportunities will be available.

For more information, call: 912.644.5818.