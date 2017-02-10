Memorial Health CEO search, history of financial issues

Memorial Health is an institution in Savannah and Chatham County. The hospital and its facilities employ at least 5,000 people at the only trauma center in southeast Georgia. Memorial is also the only safety net hospital in the region.

This week, the resignation of CEO Maggie Gill reportedly came as a surprise to members of the Memorial Health Unviversity Medical Center board of directors. It might not have set off a fire storm, but it prompted a lot of questions. “No, we were not expecting the resignation, Maggie’s done a wonderful job here,” said Board Chair Harry Haslam.

Haslam said he and other board members wanted Gill to continue but she gave her resignation instead and according to Haslam, offered “no reason about why she is leaving or where she may be going.”

Last year, Gill was instrumental in helping to negotiate a merger deal with Novant (a medical provider in North Carolina) which would have infused up to $300 million in cash into Memorial’s coffers over a decade. The deal fell through and Gill initially put the blame on members of the Chatham County Hospital Authority which holds the lease on Memorial’s land and buildings and even equipment. Members of CCHA’S board said at the time that they were obligated to make sure that important services such as “trauma care, pediatric and neo-natal services as well as behavioral health services” would all continue under any new deal. County officials also agreed because of a 2012 agreement in which bonds were issued on behalf of Memorial (with taxpayer backing.)

Frank Rossiter, who is the chair of CCHA (and who also attends Memorial board meetings) told us he was wondering why “Gill was leaving all of a sudden” and said he had asked Haslam about it but that Haslam gave him the same answer given to reporters, i.e. he doesn’t know. Haslam told the media he didn’t if the collapse of the Novant deal (and possible issues of trying to find a new financial partner) ultimately had anything to do with Gill’s decision to leave. “You will have to ask her,” he told reporters. We tried. We were told she wouldn’t say anything to the press that night.

When the Novant deal fell through some months ago, Haslam and other board members said they would move on and try to find other solutions to a current cash crisis now which could amount to tens of millions. Haslam says that’s because of “reductions in reimbursement from the federal government, a lack of expansion of Medicaid in Georgia and increasing indigent care.”

While Haslam says the board is moving on, he credited Gill will helping Memorial tremendously. “If you look at the five or six years before she took charge, the hospital lost over $100 million. During her tenure we turned that around – we got profitable – and the head winds started which were all predicted.”

Haslam told us months ago after the Novant deal collapsed that without “some new infusion of cash we will have to seek more financial support from the community.. He told us this week “nothing has changed” but did say whether the facility will ultimately need to make cuts in programs or staff. He says more budget figures should be available at Memorial’s next board meeting in two weeks. An audit commissioned by Chatham County is also set to be released at the end of the month.

A small group of Memorial board members will be searching for a new CEO or even an interim one. Susan Willetts is one of those. “The first thing obviously is to get the very best person that we can to lead this organization that’s essential to this community,” said Willetts. “The second part is to do it as quickly as we can because uncertainty is never good for an organization and we all know this organization has had a lot of uncertainty over the last year.”