HAPPENING TODAY: Georgia Day Parade

Courtney Cole headshot By and Published: Updated:
Georgia Day Parade 2014 (Photo: Georgia Historical Society)
Georgia Day Parade 2014 (Photo: Georgia Historical Society)

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Georgia Day Parade kicks off today at 10:45 a.m. If you’re in the downtown Savannah area, be sure to allow yourself some extra time commuting.

Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker and Drayton streets during the ceremony, and students participating in the ceremony will follow with their schools from the intersection of Bay and Bull streets once the ceremony wraps, according to a release from SCMPD.

Kim Gusby and Renee Lasalle will be hosting.

NEWS 3’s Courtney Cole explains more on the parade, watch above.

WATCH THE GEORGIA DAY PARADE, LIVE, HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s