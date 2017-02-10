HAPPENING TODAY: Georgia Day Parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Georgia Day Parade kicks off today at 10:45 a.m. If you’re in the downtown Savannah area, be sure to allow yourself some extra time commuting.

Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker and Drayton streets during the ceremony, and students participating in the ceremony will follow with their schools from the intersection of Bay and Bull streets once the ceremony wraps, according to a release from SCMPD.

Kim Gusby and Renee Lasalle will be hosting.

NEWS 3’s Courtney Cole explains more on the parade, watch above.

WATCH THE GEORGIA DAY PARADE, LIVE, HERE.